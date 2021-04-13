Velocity Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:VCYE) Short Interest Up 9,700.0% in March

Velocity Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:VCYE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 9,700.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Velocity Energy from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Velocity Energy stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,010. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.10. Velocity Energy has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.35.

Velocity Energy Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company's operations are located in Matagorda Bay, Calhoun County, Texas. It also focuses on the exploration of oil and natural gas in the Appalachian Basin.

