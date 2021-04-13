AFH Financial Group (LON:AFHP) Trading Down 0.5%

AFH Financial Group Plc (LON:AFHP) was down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 472.50 ($6.17) and last traded at GBX 472.50 ($6.17). Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 385,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 475 ($6.21).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of AFH Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.84. The company has a market capitalization of £203.20 million and a P/E ratio of 20.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 471.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 385.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. AFH Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

In related news, insider Alan Hudson sold 4,294,065 shares of AFH Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.05), for a total transaction of £19,881,520.95 ($25,975,334.40).

About AFH Financial Group (LON:AFHP)

AFH Financial Group Plc provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to the retail market in the United Kingdom. It offers investment and portfolio management; and financial planning services, including retirement, protection, tax, and mortgage planning, as well as private wealth management and inheritance tax services.

