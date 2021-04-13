Qwertycoin (QWC) Market Capitalization Tops $791,750.64

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 49.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $791,750.64 and $1,520.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 52.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qwertycoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

QWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qwertycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qwertycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.