Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.88 Million

Brokerages expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will report sales of $55.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.75 million. Safe Bulkers posted sales of $32.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year sales of $224.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.37 million to $227.59 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $230.86 million, with estimates ranging from $230.32 million to $231.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Safe Bulkers.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.61 million. Safe Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.52%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 251.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 38,246 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 211.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 105,363 shares during the period. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.19. 734,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,634. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $223.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safe Bulkers (SB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.