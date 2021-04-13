Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $265.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will post sales of $265.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $260.90 million and the highest is $269.70 million. Medpace reported sales of $230.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.41 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.67.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $1,554,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,708,819.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 7,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 9,005.9% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $1.10 on Monday, hitting $173.80. 112,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,170. Medpace has a 1 year low of $73.62 and a 1 year high of $177.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.09. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 1.35.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

