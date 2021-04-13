$725.57 Million in Sales Expected for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to post $725.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Spire’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $730.11 million and the lowest is $721.03 million. Spire reported sales of $715.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.36 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Guggenheim raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth about $32,089,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SR stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.79. 219,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.60, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $79.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

