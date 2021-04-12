Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Modine operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment. This includes heat exchangers for cooling all types of engines, transmissions, auxiliary hydraulic equipment, air conditioning components used in cars, trucks, farm and construction machinery and equipment, and heating and cooling equipment for residential and commercial building HVAC (heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment). “

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday, February 7th.

MOD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,503. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $788.28 million, a PE ratio of -139.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

