Bonded Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $897,485.00 (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Bonded Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0371 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $14.27 million and approximately $897,485.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bonded Finance has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00054476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.84 or 0.00678483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00087606 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00035292 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00041816 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

BOND is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonded Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bonded Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

