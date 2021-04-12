Caspian Tops One Day Trading Volume of $279,132.00 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last week, Caspian has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for $0.0385 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. Caspian has a total market cap of $17.27 million and $279,132.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Caspian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00054121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.83 or 0.00674816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00087334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00035269 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00041103 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.