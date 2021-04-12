Rally (RLY) Reaches Market Cap of $135.38 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. Rally has a total market cap of $135.38 million and $2.01 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rally has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001665 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00066386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.99 or 0.00276526 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.31 or 0.00705048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,278.36 or 0.99224048 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $586.35 or 0.00965189 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020244 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 133,838,802 coins. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

