Monero Classic (XMC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $52,082.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $13.84 million and approximately $52,082.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.70 or 0.00508152 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 154.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002944 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.