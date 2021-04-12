Brokerages Anticipate FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $153.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to announce $153.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $156.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.97 million. FB Financial posted sales of $98.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year sales of $594.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $556.61 million to $625.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $553.62 million, with estimates ranging from $510.77 million to $606.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $165.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.37 million.

Several research analysts have commented on FBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised their target price on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. FB Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of FBK stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.56. The stock had a trading volume of 69,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.22. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $49.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $65,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,560.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $128,756.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,904.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,215 shares of company stock worth $670,317. 45.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 33,763 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter worth $293,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter valued at $313,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 34,483 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

