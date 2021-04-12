TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.06 Million

Equities research analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) will announce $37.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.81 million to $39.30 million. TPG RE Finance Trust posted sales of $43.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $147.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.82 million to $151.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $142.62 million, with estimates ranging from $141.90 million to $143.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 41.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,729,000 after acquiring an additional 139,444 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,635,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,364,000 after purchasing an additional 138,487 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,029,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after acquiring an additional 367,999 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after acquiring an additional 298,726 shares during the period. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,144,000. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRTX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.52. 190,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,952. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 304.82, a quick ratio of 304.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

