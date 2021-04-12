USDX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,201.00 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006042 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019419 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000146 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

