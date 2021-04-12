Firo (FIRO) Trading Up 5.3% This Week

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, Firo has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One Firo coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.73 or 0.00019301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Firo has a total market cap of $137.83 million and $8.12 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,777.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,166.89 or 0.03565297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.11 or 0.00411526 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $677.33 or 0.01114442 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.48 or 0.00510847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $264.24 or 0.00434762 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.88 or 0.00371655 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00032198 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003508 BTC.

About Firo

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,749,488 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

