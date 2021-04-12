Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

SNY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 902,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,160. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $126.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.9061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sanofi by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,008,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,766,000 after buying an additional 1,593,595 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Sanofi by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,004,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,814,000 after buying an additional 631,476 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,787,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,896,000 after buying an additional 558,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,084,000 after buying an additional 314,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,374,000 after purchasing an additional 245,468 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

