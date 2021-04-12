Brokerages Set Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Price Target at GBX 4,579

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,579 ($59.82).

ULVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Unilever from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,550 ($59.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of LON:ULVR traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 4,135.50 ($54.03). 1,682,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536,466. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The firm has a market cap of £108.68 billion and a PE ratio of 22.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,965.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,338.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 37.60 ($0.49) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $37.46. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 0.89%.

In other Unilever news, insider John Rishton Cha acquired 1,256 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, with a total value of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

