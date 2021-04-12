Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Director Jakob Loven Sells 15,828 Shares

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Director Jakob Loven sold 15,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $415,959.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jakob Loven also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Jakob Loven sold 63,128 shares of Kronos Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $1,730,338.48.

KRON traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,063. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.58. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $39.60.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,600,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,745,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,934,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,603,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,367,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kronos Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

