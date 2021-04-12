Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Grubhub’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grubhub will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Grubhub.

Get Grubhub alerts:

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $503.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Grubhub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

In other Grubhub news, insider Margo Drucker sold 2,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $159,815.50. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $75,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at $352,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,138 shares of company stock worth $833,241. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Grubhub by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grubhub in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Grubhub in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Grubhub by 2,496.9% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Grubhub in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRUB traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,612. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -53.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Grubhub has a fifty-two week low of $38.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.53.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grubhub (GRUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.