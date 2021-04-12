$210.14 Million in Sales Expected for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will announce sales of $210.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $212.40 million and the lowest is $205.82 million. Victory Capital posted sales of $204.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year sales of $859.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $832.00 million to $901.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $884.94 million, with estimates ranging from $826.00 million to $970.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Victory Capital.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The firm had revenue of $200.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.47 million.

VCTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Victory Capital by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Victory Capital by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $28.31. The stock had a trading volume of 152,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,512. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 14.52%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.