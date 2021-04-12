Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $387.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $2.01 on Monday, reaching $505.50. The stock had a trading volume of 193,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $482.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.05. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $192.42 and a 1-year high of $516.78. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total value of $86,301.05. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,063.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,116.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

