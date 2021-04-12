Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Herbalife is a global network marketing company offering a range of science-based weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.17.

HLF traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,446. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President John Desimone sold 6,180 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $364,620.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,825,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Pezzullo sold 38,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,109,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,910 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,836. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

