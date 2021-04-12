Brokerages Expect Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kosmos Energy’s earnings. Kosmos Energy posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kosmos Energy.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. The business had revenue of $366.32 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KOS. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Renaissance Capital lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth $54,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,660 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 39,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $2.75. 3,473,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,133,916. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 3.77.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kosmos Energy (KOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.