Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Fastly reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.48 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

In other Fastly news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $221,693.69. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 255,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,168.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 25,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $2,394,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,980 shares of company stock valued at $21,886,541 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter worth approximately $553,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Fastly by 55.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 114,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 40,905 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 35.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fastly by 3,572.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,207,000 after buying an additional 479,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLY traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,795,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,769,723. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.42. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97.

Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

