Jarvis Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $797,980.00 (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $797,980.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00054842 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00019952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.46 or 0.00690015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00089047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00036284 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00042944 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network (JRT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

