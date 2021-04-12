SingularityNET Price Hits $0.53 on Major Exchanges (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $462.76 million and approximately $14.67 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00000884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00054842 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00019952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $416.46 or 0.00690015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00089047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00036284 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00042944 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGI) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,480,410 coins. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

