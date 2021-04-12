Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $280.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

ACN stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $287.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,422,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,333. Accenture has a 1 year low of $165.71 and a 1 year high of $288.10. The company has a market capitalization of $182.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.84.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $70,387.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,164.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Insiders have sold a total of 39,482 shares of company stock worth $10,186,569 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

