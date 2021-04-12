ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $203.67.

RMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.74. 449,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,430. ResMed has a 52 week low of $149.16 and a 52 week high of $224.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.18.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $503,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,922 shares in the company, valued at $20,121,293.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $199,662.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,461.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,346,687 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 12.0% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 367.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. American National Bank lifted its position in ResMed by 23,860.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 1,029.5% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

