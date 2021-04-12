Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 946 ($12.36).

LRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 945 ($12.35) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

LRE stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 665 ($8.69). The company had a trading volume of 338,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,691. The company has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 637.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 687.21. Lancashire has a 1-year low of GBX 549.73 ($7.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 852.50 ($11.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.94%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

