Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Receives $72.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on PB shares. Bank of America lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,458 shares of company stock valued at $481,019. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PB traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.83. 263,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,387. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.08. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $83.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. The business had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

