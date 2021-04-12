Analysts Anticipate Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Will Announce Earnings of $6.34 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will announce $6.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.20 and the highest is $6.46. Lockheed Martin reported earnings per share of $6.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year earnings of $26.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.15 to $26.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $28.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.30 to $28.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $387.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,832. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $354.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.59. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The company has a market capitalization of $108.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

