Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Price Hits $46,259.92 on Top Exchanges

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $46,259.92 or 0.76591281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $14.34 million and $1.88 million worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00067421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.54 or 0.00275734 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $428.56 or 0.00709563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,078.87 or 0.99470941 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $594.38 or 0.00984101 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00020622 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

