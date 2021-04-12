pEOS Tops One Day Volume of $325.00 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 76% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. One pEOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pEOS has a market capitalization of $620,246.41 and approximately $325.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, pEOS has traded down 69.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00067098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.04 or 0.00273258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $423.32 or 0.00700886 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,113.56 or 0.99528343 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $592.48 or 0.00980959 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00020652 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

