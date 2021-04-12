Brokerages Expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.77 Billion

Equities research analysts expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to post $2.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.88 billion. O’Reilly Automotive posted sales of $2.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year sales of $11.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $11.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.12 billion to $12.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for O’Reilly Automotive.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.36.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $519.57. The stock had a trading volume of 526,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,056. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $483.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.96. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $332.16 and a 52 week high of $521.27.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $5,430,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,239,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,409 shares of company stock worth $22,254,747 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.