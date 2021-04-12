Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to announce sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year sales of $5.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Edwards Lifesciences.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

EW stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,585,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,278. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $66.23 and a 52 week high of $92.08. The company has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.66, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.74 and a 200 day moving average of $83.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,730 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $1,023,677.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,165,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,710 shares of company stock worth $33,935,028 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.