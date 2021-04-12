United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $366.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will announce sales of $366.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $348.50 million and the highest is $376.25 million. United Therapeutics reported sales of $356.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.13.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $432,602,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 943,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 640,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,718,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,277,000 after buying an additional 17,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics stock traded down $4.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.59. The stock had a trading volume of 324,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,200. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.45. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $94.26 and a 1 year high of $204.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.