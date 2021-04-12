Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Will Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.85. Polaris posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year earnings of $8.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.63 to $8.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.08 to $9.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PII. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

In related news, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,165,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,690,005.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,126,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,821 shares of company stock valued at $24,733,195 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at $4,340,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at $31,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII traded up $3.11 on Monday, reaching $141.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,452. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Polaris has a twelve month low of $52.42 and a twelve month high of $142.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 428.58 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.60 and a 200-day moving average of $109.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

