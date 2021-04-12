USD Coin Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion and $1.60 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USD Coin coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,158.18 or 0.03573398 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00032297 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin (USDC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 11,008,639,767 coins and its circulating supply is 10,785,245,748 coins. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

