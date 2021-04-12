COVA (COVA) Trading Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One COVA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. COVA has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and $248,756.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, COVA has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00054688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00019969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.69 or 0.00678342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00088496 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00036070 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00042286 BTC.

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

