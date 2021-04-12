Brokerages Set Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Target Price at $31.38

Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other news, CFO Sydney Carey sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $201,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $194,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 631,613 shares of company stock valued at $12,503,907 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $720,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 347,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 229,096 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 138,494.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 47,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,350. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.13. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

