Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,288.24 ($42.96).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DGE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,080 ($40.24) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down GBX 21 ($0.27) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 3,162 ($41.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,894,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,245. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,989.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,887.95. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,200 ($41.81). The company has a market cap of £73.99 billion and a PE ratio of 65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 27.96 ($0.37) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.46%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 544 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,696.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

