Linear Hits One Day Volume of $81.38 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Linear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Linear has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a market capitalization of $512.86 million and $81.38 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00054823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00019853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.50 or 0.00678003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00088552 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00035910 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00042730 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,173,646 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

