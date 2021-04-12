Analysts Expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will report $2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.01 and the lowest is $2.74. L3Harris Technologies reported earnings of $2.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year earnings of $12.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.10 to $14.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LHX. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $209.59. 750,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $210.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.10 and its 200-day moving average is $186.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

