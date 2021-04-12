Permission Coin Reaches Market Cap of $19.04 Million (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Permission Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Permission Coin has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Permission Coin has a total market capitalization of $19.04 million and approximately $802,303.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00067608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.14 or 0.00277534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.27 or 0.00704517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,003.39 or 0.99636847 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.56 or 0.00990603 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00021024 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,077,464 coins. Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Permission Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Permission Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

