Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.26.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.41. The stock had a trading volume of 957,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,926. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $139.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

