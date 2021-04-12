Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.45.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,730 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $1,023,677.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,165,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,710 shares of company stock valued at $33,935,028 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EW traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.82. 2,585,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,278. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.71. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $66.23 and a one year high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.