Analysts Expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.97 Million

Brokerages predict that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will announce $16.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.70 million. Tellurian reported sales of $8.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year sales of $84.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.70 million to $115.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $159.40 million, with estimates ranging from $97.20 million to $234.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tellurian.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 123.99% and a negative net margin of 623.45%. The company had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TELL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

In related news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 587,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $1,675,762.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,276,403 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,353 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tellurian by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 389,356 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tellurian by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tellurian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tellurian by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,440 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Tellurian by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 88,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,676,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,071,647. The company has a market cap of $738.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tellurian (TELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.