Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.25

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on BYPLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bodycote from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bodycote currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

