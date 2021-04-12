Analysts Expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Will Post Earnings of $2.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will announce earnings per share of $2.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.69. M&T Bank reported earnings per share of $1.95 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year earnings of $12.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $13.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.16 to $14.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for M&T Bank.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 1,438.5% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTB traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.22. 1,019,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,675. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.07. M&T Bank has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $164.72. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M&T Bank (MTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.