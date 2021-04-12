BLink Price Tops $0.18 (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. BLink has a market cap of $33.71 million and approximately $15.06 million worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLink coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BLink has traded 33.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BLink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00055340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00020217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00088052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $397.55 or 0.00662670 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00043923 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00035831 BTC.

BLink Profile

BLink (CRYPTO:BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,079 coins. The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

Buying and Selling BLink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BLINKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.